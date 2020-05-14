New trial dates set for Pulaski constables

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pulaski County constables Michael Wallace

and Gary Baldock will go to trial Aug. 3 on federal charges they violated the civil rights of county citizens.

Then three weeks later on Aug. 24, Baldock will stand trial for attempted murder of an FBI agent and using a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

U.S. District Judge Robert Wier set the new dates Thursday.

They had been scheduled for a June 29 trial but Wallace asked the cases to be separated so a jury wouldn’t be tainted against him by the evidence in the shooting, in which he was not involved.

Prosecutors agreed to the split and all sides agreed more time for trial preparation would be needed because of coronavirus limitations on the courts and the fact Baldock remains in jail.

Baldock, who was elected District 4 constable in November 2018, has appealed a magistrate judge’s order denying him bond. He’s been held since recovering from wounds he suffered in a shootout with FBI agents during his arrest March 6.

Baldock and Wallace, who has represented District 5 since 2006, are accused of violating he civil rights of county residents through harassment, trumped up or bogus arrests, and taking or under reporting drugs and cash from November 2018 until Sept. 24, 2019.

They were indicted in February and served on March 6. Wallace was arrested without incident but Baldock wounded an FBI agent, prompting attempted murder and weapons charges that carry up to life in prison.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the civil rights charges. If convicted they face up to 10 years in prison.