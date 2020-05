KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Knox County Sheriff’s investigators need information to help locate a stolen pickup.

On Friday, May 8, 2020, a red 1972 Chevrolet pickup was taken from a garage at Binghamtown Curve in the Flat Lick area of Knox County.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Department at 606-546-3181 or Knox County Dispatch at 606-546-3510.

All calls will be kept confidential.