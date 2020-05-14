Free meals for Fayette County youth to continue through summer 2020

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A food service program for youth in Fayette County is set to continue through the summer months.

Fayette County Public Schools, God’s Pantry Food Bank, and Employment Solutions participate in the “Kids Eat” Summer Food Service Program. The partnership provides free meals to all children age 18 and younger.

According to Fayette County Public Schools, meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis at designated locations, dates, and times regardless of where the youth live or attend school.

This federal USDA program helps fill the nutrition gap when school is out.

Pick-up for the spring meal service will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays through May 27 and excludes Memorial Day. Youth will receive three days of meals on May 27. There will be no service on June 1 or June 3. Summer meal service begins Monday, June 8.

You can view the full schedule and locations HERE.

If you live in Fayette County and need a food referral, call God’s Pantry Food Bank at 859-259-2308. Lines are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Meal service and sites are subject to change. Click here for the latest updates.

Employment Solutions lists pick-up Mondays and Thursdays through the summer.