Fort Campbell soldiers return from COVID-19 deployment

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 200 soldiers assigned to the 586th Field Hospital redeployed to Fort Campbell after spending more than a month in New York City fighting against COVID-19.

Instead of receiving a traditional homecoming at the base, the soldiers, who are part of the 531st Hospital Center, had to go into an immediate 14-day quarantine as as safeguard against the threat of the coronavirus. Fort Campbell officials say an official welcome home ceremony will be planned after the quarantine is complete.

While deployed, the soldiers helped care for more than 1,000 COVID patients at the Javits Center in New York City.

Other soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center are still deployed in New York, where they are supervising four Army Reserve medical task forces and numerous individuals from Navy and Air Force units. They are providing support to ten health and hospital facilities in the region.