Booth doing ‘virtual’ concert to raise Trooper Island funds

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky native and country music star Tyler Booth is doing a virtual concert Friday to help raise money for the popular Trooper Island Summer Camp for underprivileged children.

Kentucky State Police camp organizers continue to look for options for holding the camp this summer but whatever the options, funds will be needed.

Tyler Booth’s virtual concert will streamed live on the Kentucky State Police Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyStatePolice/

The concert is 7 p.m. eastern time Friday.

The free virtual concert will honor of National Police Week with any proceeds benefiting Trooper Island Camp.

Located on Dale Hollow Lake, the camp is designed for children ages 10-12 years of age who are disadvantaged and otherwise could not afford to attend a summer camp.

It is an opportunity for youth and troopers to develop lifelong relationships while experiencing swimming, boating, fishing and other camp activities together.

The camp runs on donations and, during a normal summer, more than 700 kids participate.

Camp Director, Master Trooper Jonathan Biven, says more than 60 campers who have attended the camp in the past have worked their way into the uniform he has on today.

“We’re the earliest recruiting tool that police agencies have because we’re already instilling in their minds what it makes to be a good citizen as well as not having that fear of the police,” Trooper Biven says.

Camp typically begins around Memorial Day. This year, that won’t be possible according to Trooper Biven because of the coronavirus. But he says they are considering several options, including holding the camp later this summer if restrictions are lifted or possibly having a virtual camp.

Trooper Biven says whatever happens there will be a Trooper Island Camp because they know how important it can be for these kids.

“Just to see the smiles on the kid’s faces. You know that these kids truly live in some of them live in really bad conditions and you know I worry about what are they going to eat this summer. Some of these kids, the only time in the summertime they get three meals a day is the five days they spend down here and that’s heartbreaking to know that might not happen this summer.”

You can visit the Kentucky State Police website for updates.