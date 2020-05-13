Man, woman killed in Nicholasville motorcycle crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Jessamine County man and woman were killed Tuesday evening when the motorcycle on which they were riding crashed into a pickup truck.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, 37-year-old Aaron Jamal Duke, the driver of the motorcycle, and 34-year-old Melissa Kathryn Scott died from multiple blunt force trauma suffered in the accident, which was reported just before 5:30 p.m.

They both were taken to UK Medical Center following the crash and were pronounced dead at about 6:15 p.m., Ginn said.

According to Ginn and Nicholasville Police, the motorcycle on which they were riding was northbound on Highway 27 at Industry Parkway at what is known as Catnip Hill when the collision occurred. Except for one southbound lane, most of the road was closed for several hours while Nicholasville Police investigated.