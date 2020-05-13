Trooper Island Camp preparing for options this summer

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Trooper Island Camp is a week-long summer camp for children whose families are economically-challenged. The camp runs on donations and, during a normal summer, there are over 700 kids who participate.

While at this camp, kids have the opportunity to learn fishing, boating, and hunting safety. They also have the opportunity to interact with Kentucky Troopers in a positive way.

Camp Director, Master Trooper Jonathan Biven, says over 60 campers who have attended the camp in the past have worked their way into the uniform he has on today.

“We’re the earliest recruiting tool that police agencies have because we’re already instilling in their minds what it makes to be a good citizen as well as not having that fear of the police,” Trooper Biven says.

Camp typically begins around memorial day. This year, that won’t be possible according to Trooper Biven because of the coronavirus. But he says they are considering several options, including holding the camp later this summer if restrictions are lifted or possibly having a virtual camp.

Trooper Biven says whatever happens there will be a Trooper Island Camp because they know how important it can be for these kids.

“Just to see the smiles on the kid’s faces. You know that these kids truly live in some of them live in really bad conditions and you know I worry about what are they going to eat this summer. Some of these kids, the only time in the summertime they get three meals a day is the five days they spend down here and that’s heartbreaking to know that might not happen this summer.”

You can visit the Kentucky State Police website for updates.