Student advisory group sought for higher education issues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education is seeking students to serve on a panel that would work with policy leaders on higher education issues.

The council said in a statement that the Student Advisory Group will offer input on high-profile student concerns and other matters of importance and will help with public engagement and policy development.

Council President Aaron Thompson says getting input from students is especially important now, as the coronavirus pandemic affects campuses in new and unexpected ways.

Applications for the student group will be accepted through June 5.