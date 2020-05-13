Shooting leaves young person seriously wounded in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a young person was seriously wounded after getting shot Tuesday night.

Investigators say four young people were walking in the 400 block of Locust Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say the kids told them they heard gunshots in the area and that’s when one of them was hit.

Investigators say they don’t know yet if the victim was an intended target or in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police would not release the name or age of the victim, but say the child’s wounds were serious, but did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported. Police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, including where the shots came from and who fired the weapon.