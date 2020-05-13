Pregnant, single mother getting $0 unemployment checks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Every week during this pandemic we receive unemployment complaints from Kentuckians desperate for help.

Some begging to see the money the state has promised, confused about what’s going wrong, and unable to get in touch with anyone who can help.

- Advertisement -

Like pregnant, single mother Bailey Lowry.

Imagine being pregnant and losing your job because you don’t have access to childcare for your four year old son. So you’ve filed for unemployment, been approved, but haven’t seen any money? And now, it’s been five weeks.

“I don’t know what to do at this point. I can’t keep going without any money,” says Bailey Lowry.

Lowry has been getting statements of checks processed for zero dollars.

“I tried to call somebody the first day I applied just to make sure everything went through. It said it put me in line to get a callback and I’ve called literally every single day since then,” says Lowry.

She says she’s so desperate, even at 25 weeks pregnant she’s been searching aimlessly for any job that’s part-time since that’s all she would be able to manage with her four-year-old.

“It’s just really stressful because I am so far along now to where it’s just, it’s been a lot,” says Lowry.

She laughs to mask the stress and anxiety she feels.

In finding a new job, Lowry says she wants to keep herself safe and unexposed to protect her unborn child and her little boy so that limits her options.

“I mean, it keeps me up at night, stressing about how I’m going to pay this or that. I know I have to go find a part time job, I have to work because I cannot get a hold of anyone. I can’t talk to anybody. I don’t know what’s wrong. I don’t know what I’m doing wrong it’s just, you know, they say that they’ll help you and no one’s getting help,” says Lowry.

In Governor Andy Beshear’s daily briefings he’s mentioned some people still waiting for money are having identity verification issues or their employers dispute their claims they were laid off.

He’s called it “unacceptable” people have been waiting so long.

We’ve reached out to the state to learn more about what’s being done to fix it hoping to get answers for Lowry, but haven’t gotten a response at this time.