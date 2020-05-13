Officer assault, stolen tree, drugs keep deputies busy

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s been a busy two days in Laurel County,

not including the case Tuesday where a man barricaded himself in a house and had to be forced out with tear gas (see previous story).

In one case, two men are charged with stealing a tree by pulling it from the ground, loading it in their truck and driving off.

Michael D. Sizemore, 26, of Lily, was charged with theft and DUI, and a

passenger in his truck, 31-year-old Gentry Lee Jones, of Lily, was charged with theft and drug possession following the incident Monday night, according to Laurel County Sheriff John Root.

They were caught when Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a theft call on KY 1023 about nine miles southeast of London and found a green Dodge Ram pickup leaving the address of the reported theft. The stolen tree was in the back of the truck, the sheriff said.

In an unrelated case, three people were charged with possession of a stolen gun and other offenses following a brief chase.

The driver, David W. Miracle, of McClure Bridge Road in Lily, is charged

with first-degree fleeing, speeding, receiving stolen property, DUI, suspended license and other offenses, according to the sheriff.

Two passengers, Melissa R. Ballinger of Pawnee Drive in Cannon, Ky., and Joshua C. Jones, of Radar Ridge in London, were charged with receiving stolen property and public intoxication, the sheriff said.

They were arrested following a short pursuit off Happy Hollow Road, approximately eight miles south of London.They had a.38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver that had been reported stolen, according to the sheriff.

In another case, a man armed with a gun causing a disturbance at a business is jailed on drug charges. According to Root, 43-year-old David E. Pennington was charged with possession of meth, possession of other drugs, and other offenses following the incident late Monday night. The arrest occurred off North Laurel Road about a half mile north of London when deputies were sent to a call of a man armed with a shotgun in the parking lot of a business creating a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they found drugs on Pennington and in his car, the sheriff said.

And finally, 34-year-old Christopher Todd Smith, of Corbin, is charged with

third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest, menacing and other offenses for allegedly assaulting Bailiff Jerry Poynter during a scuffle at an address on American Greeting Card Road nine miles south of London, the sheriff said.