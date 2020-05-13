Lexington libraries announced phased reopening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Public Library officials have announced a gradual reopening of its facilities in accordance with Governor Andy Beshear’s phased plan to reopen Kentucky businesses.

The Library’s physical locations have been closed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan calls for curbside service to start at the Eastside Branch, located at 3000 Blake James Drive at the corner of Palumbo Drive and Man O War Boulevard, on Monday, June 8.

Customers are asked to keep library materials they have previously borrowed until further notice.

The state has not yet released guidelines for reopening governmental entities, so the library facilities will remain closed to the public at this time. Additional plans will be announced as they are finalized.

“We are excited to begin the reopening process of the Lexington Public Library,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “Our top priority remains keeping our cardholders, volunteers, and staff safe by following the preventative precautions and guidelines provided by the Health Department along with state and local leaders.”

The Library’s Virtual Branch, which has seen unprecedented usage over the past two months, will continue to operate and is available to all library cardholders.

This resource allows customers the ability to access collections of Ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks, tutorials, and other resources at www.lexpublib.org. The Library plans to continue online programming on social media and digital platforms.

All late fees remain suspended until further notice, and due dates have been extended during the closure.