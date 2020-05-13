KBC encouraging people to donate blood with elective surgeries starting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging people to donate blood. The center says with elective surgeries starting back up, they’re in need of all eligible donors.

According to the Kentucky Blood Center, “Blood donation is still safe and important to do for Kentucky patients. You can be a local lifesaver by donating blood in under an hour.”

Those willing to donate can visit the center Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.