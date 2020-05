LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police and Laurel County authorities are searching for a 39-year-old woman last seen Tuesday at a residence in Keavy, Ky.

The woman, Cecily C. Mobley, of London, is described as 5-5, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information should call the KSP London Post at 606-878-6622. The investigation is ongoing by Post 11 Trooper Jack Riley.