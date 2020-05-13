Federal Medical Center continues to see new coronavirus cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Federal Medical Center continues to be the source of the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Health Department, of the 31 new cases in the county in the last 24 hours, 29 of the them are at the federal facility which provides health care to federal inmates.

The facility houses about 1,400 prisoners.

According to the Health Department, the county now has recorded 457 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began more than two months ago.

The federal Medical Center has 166 cases, according to the health department.