Convicted felon arrested on drug, weapons charges

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A convicted felon faces a new round of

drug and weapons charges in Pulaski County.

According to Sheriff Greg Speck, 23-year-old Adam Waddle, of Jarvis Avenue in Somerset, is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, felony probation violation, receiving stolen property in connection with a handgun reported stolen March 9, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and other offenses.

The charges stem from a traffic stop after deputies Branson Patterson and Trent Massey stopped a car on North Main Street in Somerset in which Waddle was a passenger because the department had outstanding warrants for Waddle’s arrest, Speck said.

During the search, Waddle said a backpack in the rear seat of the car was his. In it, deputies found two guns, including one that was loaded with a round in the chamber, marijuana and paraphernalia, according to the sheriff.

The backpack also contained two boxes of 9 mm rounds. IN the car, deputies found a variety of drugs and needles. Waddle admitted they were his, the sheriff said.