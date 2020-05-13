Chamber offers guide to help businesses reopen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Over the next few weeks and months, Kentucky businesses will be busy preparing their workplaces to reopen and begin welcoming employees, clients, and customers back.

Of course, in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, this will have to be done in new and different ways that present a safe environment inside a store, workplace, or facility.

Presented by WesBanco Bank, Commerce Lexington Inc. has compiled an “Introductory Guide to Reopening Your Business in the Era of COVID-19,” aimed at providing some basic policies and recommendations for all businesses to consider, as well as the minimum requirements outlined by the CDC, the Department for Public Health, and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The guide can be accessed online at: https://www.commercelexington.com/business-reopening-guide.html.

This starter guide was created to get business owners and managers thinking about ideas, strategies, and policies that could be applied to their locations as they work through the reopening process.

In addition to including the state of Kentucky’s minimum requirements for reopening, information is divided into the following categories:

• Managing the New Normal in Your Workplace

• Staff Policies and Procedures to Consider

• Assess Your Physical Workplace

• Protect Your Workforce

• Protect Your Clients & the Public

Guidelines and application of recommendations will vary greatly across different industries, so it will be important for companies to follow additional guidance available for specific industries at

http://healthyatwork.ky.gov or through their industry associations.

Companies should always consult a human resources firm and/or law firm to develop policies and procedures that work for individual businesses and

comply with FFCRA, EEO, ADA, HIPPA and many other laws and regulations.