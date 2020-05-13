AG agrees to review evidence in case of Louisville EMT killed by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS/WTVQ)- Wednesday night Attorney General Daniel Cameron wrote on Facebook his office has agreed to review evidence in the case of a Louisville EMT allegedly killed by police executing a search warrant.

“The Office of the Attorney General has been asked to serve as special prosecutor in the matter involving the death of Breonna Taylor. At the conclusion of the investigation, the office will review the evidence and take appropriate action,” Cameron wrote.

Breonna Taylor was shot March 13th in her home. According to investigators, police shot and killed the 26-year-old EMT. Officers say they were executing a search warrant in a narcotics investigation and were met by gunfire from Taylor’s boyfriend who says he was shooting in self-defense because police didn’t announce themselves.

Police say they were returning fire after one officer was shot in the apartment and wounded

Governor Andy Beshear asked Cameron and others to review the case during his Wednesday coronavirus briefing. The commonwealth attorney’s office had also requested Cameron appoint a special prosecutor because he’s prosecuting a case against Kenneth Walker whose charges came from the search warrant that ended in Taylor’s death.

“Because our office is prosecuting Mr. Walker’s case, Mr. Wine believes that our office is conflicted from reviewing the LMPD Public Integrity Unit investigation,” the office said. “We are requesting that the matter be assigned to a special prosecutor to review the investigation for future action.”

Gov. Beshear said he was troubled by the public reports about the shooting.

“Her family and the public at large deserve the full facts regarding her death. The commonwealth’s attorney, the U.S. attorney and the Kentucky attorney general should carefully review the results of the initial investigation to ensure justice is done at a time when many are concerned that justice is not blind,” the governor said.