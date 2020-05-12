Man wanted for threatening officers is caught

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted five months for threatening Nicholasville Police officers has been caught.
The threats came up in January and the Nicholasville Police Department developed 18-year-old Kristopher Cole as a suspect.
But he’d managed to dodge arrest until being caught without incident at a traffic stop on Maple Street recently, the department said.
He’s been charged with terroristic threatening and wanton endangerment with a bond set at $20,000, according to Jessamine County Detention Center records. He also has a charge of second degree robbery pending, jail records indicate.