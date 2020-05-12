Local business provides customers with PPE

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monday was the first day the state recommended Kentuckians wear face masks in public as part of the economic reopening.

But with the public still divided, how are businesses handling the whole mask question?

We found some businesses are providing them as a courtesy and to get a point across.

Courtesy on Wheels on Nicholasville Road in Lexington is providing customers with masks, wipes, sanitizers, even gloves.

“We want to make sure that you’re safe, we’re safe, and you feel confident in coming to do business with us,” says Vice President Dan Glass.

The business says it has enough masks and gloves to last through September.

“We can’t make you wear masks. We can’t make you wear gloves but we do suggest it. You’re gonna take a test drive by yourself in a total sanitized vehicle so you know that you’re safe so you should at least have enough respect for us to make sure we’re safe,” says Glass.

During the shutdown, the business did only curbside sales. That remains, but in a move toward normal the showroom is open with health as a focus

“It’s been quite difficult. Our sales are off at least 50%. It’s been crippling for most small businesses,” says Glass.

The business has learned covering and cleaning seats, using disposable mats, all makes a difference.

It’s part of looking to the future.

“If you think about it we’re at higher hygiene then we’ve ever been in our society. I know my 44 employees, we don’t have any sickness. We don’t even have anybody getting the normal flu. So we’ve brought our hygiene to a much higher level,” says Glass.

Courtesy hopes the message brings customers out. It knows it needs it.

