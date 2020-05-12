Jackson Manor celebrates more recoveries

ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Signature Health’s Jackson Manor in Annville in Jackson County has been through some tough weeks. But it is coming back.

“We are now elated to announce, Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor doesn’t have just one victory, it has 32!” the nursing home said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

As of the release of this statement, Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor has had a total of 67 positive COVID-19 cases including 40 residents and 27 staff members. Now, 11 residents have since

recovered and been moved off the COVID-19 only unit. Of the 27 staff members, 21 have recovered and they have returned to work to continue the fight, the statement said.

Jackson Manor has not had any new positive resident cases in the last 12 days and no new positive staff cases in eight days.

While CDC guidelines only require one negative test to deem a resident or staff member COVID-free, out of an abundance of caution and the utmost safety for all, Signature HealthCARE’s company standard is two negative tests within a 48-hour period, the company said.

“I want to say thank you to the staff of Jackson Manor”, said Kevin Bryant, CEO and Administrator for Jackson Manor. “Through their hard work, compassion, and relentless dedication to our residents, we are now seeing COVID-19 recoveries! These residents are like family and our staff fights for them every day!”

Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor understands this virus can change within hours. But there is no mistaking that progress is being made at the facility against the coronavirus and our residents and staff are seeing subsequent positive results, the company said.

“While these results are exhilarating, we cannot forget those of our Jackson Manor family who have passed. This virus has taken the

lives of 10 of our beloved residents. The loss of any resident, for whatever reason, is devastating to us all. Few words can explain the impact for our facility, but more importantly, their families,” Bryant said.

“But we at Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor will honor their lives, in the way we continue to fight this virus and refuse to relent until the very last positive case is defeated,” Bryant added.

“Here at Jackson Manor we are so thankful for the loving support that we have received from our community,” said Tiffany Thompson, receptionist and community communication liaison for Jackson Manor. “We appreciate everyone who has gone out of their way to show their support for what we are doing here. We are so excited about the recoveries we have had and

look forward to many more to come!”