Information sought on fatal pedestrian hit and run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police need information on a hit and run accident that claimed the life of a 19-year-old pedestrian almost two weeks ago.

According to police Sgt. Donnell Gordon, 19-year-old Darius Mason was killed sometime around 6 a.m. on Saturday May 2 when he apparently was struck by a vehicle on Winchester Road at the intersection with Eastland Parkway.

According to the police reconstruction unit, surveillance video “shows several pedestrians and vehicles in the area around the time of the incident. Investigators believe someone may have information to help move this investigation forward,” Gordon said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police Special Operations at (859) 258-3663.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.