Energy assistance program offering new round of help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An energy assistance program for low-income families is offering a new round of help through the end of June.

Energy assistance is available to qualified households through June 30, 2020, or until funds are depleted, as Community Action Council is operating a new spring open enrollment period for the federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIHEAP Spring Subsidy provides a one-time benefit to households with low income to offset home energy costs to income eligible households on a first-come, first-serve basis. Income eligible guidelines have increased to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and the amount of the benefit is determined by factors such as income, household size, housing type, fuel type, and geographic location.

An overdue bill or disconnect notice is not required, and families do not have to own their home or pay energy bills directly to be eligible for assistance.

“The increase to the income eligibility guidelines for this enrollment period of LIHEAP will allow us to help a greater number of households in our communities who are facing financial hardships due to this global crisis,” said Sharon Price, executive director of Community Action Council.

“I encourage those who may be unfamiliar with LIHEAP, or unsure if they qualify, to reach out to us and talk with our staff or go to our website at www.commaction.org to learn more about this program. We will be offering extended evening and weekend hours to accept LIHEAP applications because as more and more neighbors head back to work over the next several weeks, we want to be available during the times that are helpful and convenient for them,” Price added.

Community Action Council operates this program for households in its four county service area of Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison and Nicholas, and uses an online/mobile scheduling system.

Due to COVID-19, all Community Action Council offices are closed to the general public and all applications will be completed by phone.

A complete list of hours of operation for LIHEAP can be found at www.commaction.org.

To schedule a telenetwork appointment, applicants should call 859-300-6960 or visit commaction.itfrontdesk.com and follow the detailed instructions.

Applicants will need the following to apply:

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household; households may receive LIHEAP benefits for their children if their children are citizens or documented; Proof of income for the previous month for all adults 18 and older in the household; Most recent energy bill or verification from a landlord that heating expenses are included in rent; Birth dates of all household members.

Community Action Council is a private, non-profit human service provider with 55 years of experience preventing, reducing and eliminating poverty. The Council operates extensively in the four core counties of Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison and Nicholas, working alongside its participants to create opportunities for individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency as they move along the pathway out of poverty.