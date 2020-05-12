Man, child dead in Brodhead incident

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a child are dead in an incident on Castle Village Drive in Brodhead in Rockcastle County this afternoon.

KSP spokesperson Trooper Scottie Pennington, the KSP responded just after 2 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance Castle Ridge Drive near the fairgrounds.

Troopers and Rockcastle County deputies arrived, entered residence, and found a small child and an adult male dead, Pennington said.

The investigation continues but troopers say there will not be an arrest.Pennington would not disclose the relationship between the man and the child, their ages or the possible cause of death.