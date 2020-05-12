Crews to begin grass mowing on state roads in region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckians know it’s spring and grass-mowing season.

That means state crews also soon will be at it.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 7 crews and contractors will begin mowing and trimming grass along state roadsides May 18 in Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery and Scott counties.

Work will be May 18-26, according to the state.

Anderson, Bourbon, Garrard, and Woodford counties will provide their own mowing operations.

Mowing operations do not typically cause lane closures or similar impacts. However, motorists should watch for traffic changes — especially slowed traffic, or traffic backups along two-lane highways.

Residents are also reminded that Kentucky law prohibits political, or other advertising signs from being posted on state right of way. Signs can be a hazard to motorists, and mowing crews, and will be removed.

Owners of signs may retrieve them for a period of time after removal by visiting the state maintenance facility within their county.