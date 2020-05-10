Ten-year old girl killed in crash in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 10-year-old girl who was a passenger in a pickup truck, died in a crash Saturday night in Barren County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup, 32-year-old Christopher McCoy, of Glasgow, couldn’t make a curve on Coral Hill Road, went off the right shoulder of the road, over-corrected, crossed both lanes of traffic and went off the left side the road, hitting multiple trees.

- Advertisement -

He was taken to an area hospital. His ten-year old passenger died at the scene, according to KSP. Her name wasn’t immediately released. State Police say she was wearing a seat belt.

Investigators say the accident happened around 8:00 p.m.