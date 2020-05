LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama got a big surprise Saturday as part of Southland Christian Church’s One Dollar Club program.

Members give a dollar and then the church uses the money for someone in the community. Carama was the surprise recipient this time, with a mini-van.

- Advertisement -

Carama says he needed a bigger car to better serve Lexington and in a Facebook post says he’s incredibly grateful.