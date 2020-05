MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mercer County Fire District put out a large barn fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters say there wasn’t any injuries and livestock was safe from the flames.

The barn was on Louisville road and 50 by 250 square feet in size.

It caught fire just before five in the morning. Investigators say foul play is not suspected, but there wasn’t a clear indication of what caused the fire.