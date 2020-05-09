Lexington business owner sues Beshear over masks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While plans to re-open the economy are moving forward, one Lexington shop owner has filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Andy Beshear.

The suit is over his order stating employees must wear masks at work.

- Advertisement -

Robert’s Health Foods owner Sybil Frantz filed the lawsuit Wednesday. In the suit, Frantz calls the coronavirus pandemic a “monstrous fraud.”

Frantz says forcing employees to wear masks violates constitutional rights.

Beshear is asking all Kentuckians to wear a mask in public starting Monday.