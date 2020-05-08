World War II veterans to join Trump at VE Day ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) – Seven World War II veterans, ages 96 to 100, plan to join President Donald Trump at a wreath-laying ceremony Friday in Washington to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

They’re participating despite the coronavirus pandemic.

White House officials describe the veterans as “choosing nation over self” by coming to join Trump at the World War II Memorial ceremony.

The veterans include 97-year-old Gregory Melikian, of Phoenix, who sent the coded message to the world that the Germans had unconditionally surrendered.

The veterans were originally scheduled to travel to Moscow for a commemoration event. But the pandemic made international travel out of the question.