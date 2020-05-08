UPDATE: Federal judge rules Ky. churches can hold in-person service Sunday

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A federal judge ruled in favor of a Nicholasville church wanting to hold in-person services this Sunday, against Gov. Beshear’s reopening plan, The Courier-Journal reports.

According to the paper, Tabernacle Baptist Church won a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Gov. Andy Beshear’s ban of mass gatherings, including in-person religious services.

This is the second church in the state to sue over the order. In the first lawsuit, it was ruled the ban on in-person services was constitutional.

From the paper:

“Defendants are enjoined from enforcing the prohibition on mass gatherings with respect to any in-person religious service which adheres to applicable social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” U.S. District Judge Greg Van Tatenhove ruled Friday evening.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement reacting to the ruling, siding with the churches, saying Beshear’s order was unconstitutional.

“The rulings should serve as a reminder that the pillars of our nation stand strong even in the midst of a crisis and are not to be ignored, cast aside, or downplayed, regardless of the circumstances,” he said.

He also added, while the rulings protect The First Amendment right of Kentuckians, careful consideration should take place before people go back to in-person churches.