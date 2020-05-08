In lieu of party, Stearns woman requests cards for 100th birthday

STEARNS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman in Stearns is about to become a centenarian but won’t be able to celebrate her birthday with a traditional party.

Lola Smith turns 100 years old on Monday, May 11. Her daughter Rose Griffis said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they won’t be able to celebrate the momentous occasion in the way they hoped.

Thursday, Griffis posted on Facebook they wanted to protect Smith, “We had plans for a big birthday celebration planned for her but instead we will be sharing her celebration with her 10 children n grandchildren.”

But Griffis didn’t give up. Instead, she took to Facebook for help, “Many have inquired about sending my sweet Momma a birthday card and she would love that.”

Griffis said cards can be sent to the following address: