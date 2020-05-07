Williamsburg woman dies in three-vehicle crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A three-vehicle, chain-reaction accident caused by traffic slowing for another crash claims the life of a Williamsburg woman last Thursday morning.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, the accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday six miles west of London on the four-lane section of westbound Hal Rogers Parkway.

According to the sheriff, another serious accident was being worked less than a mile away and a Volvo tractor-trailer traveling westbound failed to observe slowing or stopping traffic and struck a stopped Chevrolet SUV in the rear. The impact knocked the van into a stopped Freightliner flatbed tractor-trailer.

The SUV driver, 27-year-old Ashley Megan Estes, of Williamsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner.

A 3-year-old girl in the back seat of the van was seriously injured and was flown by helicopter to the UK Medical Center in Lexington for treatment.

The driver of the Volvo tractor-trailer, 34-year-old Andrew Klinetop, of Mansfield, Ohio, and the driver of the Freightliner, 52-year-old Moulton E. Todd Jr., of Hermitage, Tenn., were not injured, the sheriff said.

Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at the scene was Sheriff John Root, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Kyle Gray, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective James Sizemore, Deputy Robert Reed, Deputy Josh Morgan, Deputy Rodney VanZant, Bailiff Jerry Poynter, Bailiff Paige Vanhook, Bailiff Roy Ball, Bailiff Jacklyn Johnson and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.