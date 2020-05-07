State expands coronavirus testing, announces new partners

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky has new partners from the private sector that will increase the state’s capacity to test for the coronavirus.

At his Thursday briefing, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new partnership with First Care Clinics, which can provide COVID-19 testing at 13 locations, seven days a week across the state, at no cost to employees or their employers.

The locations include Corbin, Danville, Frankfort, London, Middlesboro, Pikeville, Somerset and Winchester.

The governor says the vision for the partnership with First Care Clinics is for its locations to become the place people go to get a test if they’re going back to work.

First Care accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most insurance plans. Most plans have waived copays, so First Care will not collect anything from insured or uninsured patients being tested for the coronavirus at the time of their visit. Kentuckians can schedule a test online by clicking here.

The governor also announced a new testing partnership with Solaris Diagnostics in Nicholasville. He says the company will be able to do up to 120 tests per day.

Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), announced at Thursday’s briefing that Bluewater Diagnostics Laboratory, of Louisville, can now provide testing statewide and in a variety of locations. The lab already runs two drive-thru sites in Bullitt and Johnson counties.

To contact Bluewater Diagnostics about testing options, call 502-538-2980 or email cs@bluewaterdxlab.com

The governor says to reopen Kentucky safely, the state needs testing. He says to date, Kentucky has 72 coronavirus testing locations statewide.

For information on how to register at the testing sites throughout Kentucky, click here.