Indiana woman seriously injured in Rogers Parkway crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — An accident about seven miles west of

London on the two-lane section of the Hal Rogers Parkway seriously injured a Indiana woman Thursday morning. And the accident contributed to a fatal crash about a mile away on the highway (see related story).

- Advertisement -

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Jeep SUV was eastbound on Hal Rogers Parkway passing a vehicle when the vehicle traveled out-of-control side swiping a westbound International tractor-trailer. The SUV continued out-of-control crossing both east and westbound lanes striking a guard rail and then crossing back into the westbound lane hitting a second Freightliner tractor-trailer, the sheriff said.

The Jeep SUV came to rest in the middle of the roadway on its side. Both big rigs stopped on the westbound shoulder.

The driver of the Jeep SUV, identified by the sheriff as 23-year-old Carly Anne Bell, of Indianapolis, Ind, was seriously injured and airlifted to UK Medical Center in Lexington;

Related Article: Call center in Laurel County laying off 99 people

The roadway was blocked for sometime but cleared just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the Freightliner was 60-year-old Terry Michael Whittington, of Collinsville, Va. The driver of the International was 39-year-old Joshua James Iverson, of Berea, Ky. Neither was injured.

Laurel Sheriff’s accident reconstructionist Lt. Chris Edwards was assisted by Root, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Det. Kyle Gray, Det. Bryon Lawson, Det. James Sizemore, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Robert Reed, Deputy Josh Morgan, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

Other agencies assisting included Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire department, KSP Trooper Lloyd Cochran, and PHI helicopter.