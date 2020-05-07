Bengals 2020 NFL schedule released

CINCINNATI, OH (Bengals PR) – The Bengals released the 2020 schedule tonight, including preseason opponents and the full regular-season schedule. Season Tickets for all 10 home games are on sale now.

NFL Network’s coverage of the 2020 NFL schedule begins tonight at 8 p.m. with a three-hour show breaking down the upcoming schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.

Cincinnati kicks off its regular season at home against the L.A. Chargers on Sept. 13 (4:05 p.m. start), in what is expected to be the NFL debut of Bengals QB Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in April’s draft. It will be just the second regular-season opener in Cincinnati in the last 11 years since 2010 (the other was in ’17).

In Week 2, Burrow and the Bengals travel north for a nationally televised contest against division rival Cleveland on Thursday Night Football (8:20 p.m., NFL Network). The NFL Network broadcast will pay tribute to the birthplace of the NFL in nearby Canton, Ohio to celebrate the league’s 100th birthday. The first half of the season also includes home matchups against Jacksonville (Oct. 4), Cleveland (Oct. 25) and Tennessee (Nov. 1), as well as road games against Philadelphia (Sept. 27), Baltimore (Oct. 11) and Indianapolis (Oct. 18).

After a Week 9 bye, the Bengals kick off the second half of their season on Nov. 15 with a road game against division rival Pittsburgh. The following three games feature matchups between Burrow and three of the four other players selected in the top five of April’s draft — DE Chase Young (Nov. 22 at Washington), OT Andrew Thomas (Nov. 29 vs. N.Y. Giants) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (Dec. 6 at Miami). Cincinnati’s season wraps up with home games in three of the final four weeks, including a nationally televised Monday Night Football contest against Pittsburgh (Dec. 21, 8:15 p.m., ESPN) and the season finale against Baltimore and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Flexible scheduling involving Sunday Night Football may be used each week during Weeks 11-17. Also, in Weeks 5-10, Sunday games are subject to flexible scheduling with SNF, though it is limited to no more than two instances during that six-week span. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time. In addition, any Sunday game may be moved from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or vice versa.

Both of the Bengals’ nationally televised games — Sept. 17 at Cleveland on NFL Network, and Dec. 21 vs. Pittsburgh on ESPN — will be simulcast in Cincinnati by a local non-cable station, yet to be determined.

Also announced tonight was the Bengals’ preseason lineup, although specific dates and times for three of the four matchups are not yet set. Cincinnati will kick off preseason play on the road against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City, before returning home the following week to face Minnesota. The Bengals then travel to Atlanta for a nationally televised contest on Friday, Aug. 28 (8 p.m., CBS), before returning to Paul Brown Stadium for their annual preseason finale against Indianapolis.

Bengals fans can purchase Season Tickets for all 10 home games starting as low as $40/game. Season Ticket membership offers the best value to attend Bengals games. Season Ticket Members receive priority on seat locations as well as other exclusive benefits.

Fans interested in becoming Season Ticket Members should call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or visit www.Bengals.com/tickets. For information on single game tickets and when they will become available, visit Bengals.com/singlegame.

CINCINNATI BENGALS 2020 SCHEDULE

(All times are Eastern. Home games are in CAPS. An asterisk (*) denotes a game subject to possible flexible scheduling.)

PRESEASON (day and/or date[s], opponent, time, TV network)

Aug. 13-17, at Kansas City, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network

Aug. 20-24, MINNESOTA, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network

Fri., Aug. 28, at Atlanta, Friday, 8 p.m., CBS

Sept. 3-4, INDIANAPOLIS, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network

REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

Sun., Sept. 13, L.A. CHARGERS, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Thurs., Sept. 17, at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network

Sun., Sept. 27, at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Oct. 4, JACKSONVILLE, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Oct. 11, at Baltimore*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Oct. 18, at Indianapolis*, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 25, CLEVELAND*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 1, TENNESSEE*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 8, (BYE)

Sun., Nov. 15, at Pittsburgh*, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Nov. 22, at Washington*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 29, N.Y. GIANTS*, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Dec. 6, at Miami*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Dec.13, DALLAS*, 1 p.m., FOX

Mon., Dec. 21, PITTSBURGH, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Sun., Dec. 27, at Houston*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Jan. 3, BALTIMORE*, 1 p.m., CBS