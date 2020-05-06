As expected, state revenues crash in April

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s tax collections went into a free-fall in April.

The state says General Fund tax receipts fell nearly $433 million below collections a year ago as the coronavirus outbreak stalled much of the economy.

The state budget office said Wednesday that nearly 90% of the revenue decline was from individual and corporate income taxes.

Its report says total revenues last month were $857 million, compared to nearly $1.3 billion in April 2019. That’s a 33.6% drop.

Due to the April plunge, state tax receipts have fallen 1.2% for the first 10 months of the fiscal year that ends June 30.