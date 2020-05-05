Teen critical after ATV accident, driver charged

EDMONTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An 18-year-old is charged with DUI and a teen is in critical condition following an ATV accident Saturday in Edmonton, Ky., in Metcalfe County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the accident happened just after 12 a.m. Saturday on Bridgeport Keltner Road five miles north of Edmonton. Braxton Coomer, 18, of Columbia, was driving a 2015 Polaris Razor eastbound when he dropped off the shoulder of the roadway, lost control, struck a tree, and overturned several times.

Coomer was not injured, but he was arrested and charged with DUI 1st offense, under 21 years of age.

A juvenile passenger was air lifted to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Coomer and the juvenile were not wearing helmets or a seat belt.