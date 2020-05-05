Texas Eastern line has history in state, including fatal Lincoln explosion Fleming County

Was out flying and watch this happen. Posted by Josh Clark on Monday, May 4, 2020

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a gas line explosion caused a huge fire off Highway 1013 in Fleming County Monday afternoon, according to Fleming County Emergency Management.

The pipeline is owned by Texas Eastern, which has a history in the state, including a fatal explosion last summer in Lincoln County. But despite the two incidents, experts say suck explosions are rare.

In this video, shot by pilot Josh Clark, flames can be seen blazing through timberland on a hill. The fire was reported just before 5:00 p.m.

The pipeline explosion was three miles outside of Hillsboro, according to emergency management officials.

The explosion and subsequent fire was in a remote area. No homes or businesses were threatened, according to emergency management. No one was hurt.

The pipeline belongs to Texas Eastern, according to emergency management officials. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

An estimated 200 acres on the hillside burned, according to emergency management. No land in the Daniel Boone National Forest was affected, according to officials.

The fire was extinguished Monday night and Texas Eastern secured the area so repairs and an investigation could begin Tuesday morning.

Residents said on Facebook the explosion could be heard and smoke could be seen for miles.

This is the third Texas Eastern pipeline explosion in the state in the last 17 years and the second in less than a year.

The Lincoln County explosion on Aug. 1, 2019 killed one person, injured more than a dozen, forced the evacuation of 75 people from the Indian Camp mobile home park, destroyed five homes, damaged 14 others and burned about 30 acres. including railroad tracks owned and operated by Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Lawsuits still are pending over that explosion.

On Nov. 2, 2003 in Morehead, a Texas Eastern pipeline released about 167,100 million cubic feet of natural gas which ignited. There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the explosion.