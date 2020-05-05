Bluegrass CTC sets tentative plans for fall classes, courses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Schools and colleges have learned from two months of shutdown and virtual education during the coronavirus epidemic.

And they are putting some of those lessons to work, mixing delivery methods to meet student needs and desires with tentative class offerings for this fall.

Beginning Aug. 17, fall term classes at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) will be offered in a variety of formats, barring any further disruption.

BCTC will offer fully online, face-to-face and some hybrid class options in each of the 16-week, 12-week and 8-week sessions.

Face-to-face classes will have an online or remote instruction element, so if in-person classes must move online for a while the transition will be easier for students.

All classes will meet social distancing and health requirements for students and employees to make a safe return to BCTC.

Summer classes begin May 18 and are available in an online-only format, with a few hands-on classes tentatively scheduled for July based on Gov. Andy Beshear’s timelines for facility use. BCTC is now enrolling for summer classes. For more information, call (855) 246-2477.

BCTC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the governor’s guidelines regarding higher education for the summer and fall terms while offering flexible solutions to prepare the community for career options.

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) has seven campuses that are within a 30-minute drive of 95% of Central Kentuckians. The college enrolls over 14,000 students annually and provides training for business partners to more than 2,000 employees. BCTC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.