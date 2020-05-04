Man dies in Pike County ATV crash

McCARR, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 40-year-old Ransom, Ky., man died from injuries he suffered when the ATV on which he was riding crashed late Sunday night.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Chris Fields was a passenger on the ATV when the driver lost control on the Left Fork of Blackberry Road in rural Pike County just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

The ATV left the road, crashed into a guardrail and toppled into a creek, landing on its top.

Fields and the driver were taken to Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, where Fields later died, according to the KSP.

Drugs or alcohol is not suspected as a factor, the KSP said in a statement.