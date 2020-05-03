Residential, business curbside recycling resumes Monday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Lexington Recycling Center will be back in business on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The City says it expects to restart curbside recycling for residences and businesses, and dumpster service on Monday, now that the equipment at the Center is repaired.

Recycling has been off line since April 13 because of a broken shaft, the piece that moves recyclables for sorting at the Recycling Center.

The other cities served by the Recycling Center will be notified Friday that the operation will reopen Monday. The Center serves communities throughout Central Kentucky.

People can help keep the machines running smoothly at the Recycle Center safe by recycling properly. Acceptable items are:

Aluminum and steel cans

Plastic screw top bottles and jugs

Dry corrugated cardboard with packing material removed

Glass bottles and jars: colored and clear.

Clean paper recycling continues. Residents can still take their clean paper … newspapers, office paper, paper mail, magazines and catalogs … to the yellow recycling bins located at:

Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road

Constitution Park, 1670 Old Paris Road

Veterans Park, 650 Southpoint Dr.

Good Foods Coop, 455 Southland Dr.

Lexington Recycle Center, 360 Thompson Road

Pleasant Ridge Park, 1350 Pleasant Ridge Dr.

Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Ave.

Chinoe Creek Apartments, 3522 Creekwood Dr

Never bag recyclables. They should be put in the blue cart or recycling dumpster loose.