Lexington clinic offers coronavirus antibody testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Coronavirus antibody testing is now starting to popup in Lexington, Marshall Lifestyle Medicine is one of the doctor’s offices offering the testing.

The office says it’s by appointment only, costs $35 and is drive through style.

- Advertisement -

Antibody testing for coronavirus can help identify if you’ve had the virus and might have been asymptomatic.

Marshall Lifestyle Medicine says results come back in about five minutes and it says it has capacity to test about a thousand people.

It is open Monday through Friday. To set up an appointment call 859-554-8486.