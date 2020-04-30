Lawrenceburg Police donate new bicycle to autistic boy whose bicycle was stolen

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)-A Lawrenceburg business owner used social media to thank police officers for a generous surprise.

The owner of Sparkling Dixie Clothing wrote online her son Gunner’s bicycle was stolen recently. She says she called officers to report the bicycle stolen then went to the grocery store.

When she returned, two police officers were at the house to surprise Gunner with a new bike just like his old one, which he loved.

The store owner says the officers also bought him a new seat and bike lock.

“I want to take a minute to brag on our AWESOME Lawrenceburg Police Department!

These men in the middle of a pandemic, with so many other things to do, took their time and money to buy my son Gunner a new bike. Gunner is Autistic and he really loved his bike that we just realized was stolen. We called them to report it stolen, then went to the grocery store. When we came home these two AWESOME officers were at our house to surprise Gunner with a new bike EXACTLY like the one he had. They even took it a step further and bought him a new seat and a bike lock. I cannot express our appreciation and how awesome our Lawrenceburg police department is!” she wrote.