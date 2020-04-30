BCTC offers career builder courses online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) is offering online courses to assist those who are looking for a new career path or advancement in their current careers.

In these challenging and uncertain times, remote working and learning opportunities have become the new normal, and critical to personal and professional livelihood. In response to this, BCTC Workforce Solutions is offering high quality, non-credit online courses designed to help build professional and personal skills, and career training courses for skills necessary to acquire professional level positions.

Individuals can enroll in short-term courses which can be completed in six weeks to three months. Some of the most popular courses are Sign Language, speed Spanish, Personal Finance, Accounting Fundamentals, SAT/ACT Prep, Start Your Own Online Business, SQL Programming.

In addition, advanced career training courses, which can be completed in 6-18 months, are available. Some of the most popular are Microsoft Office Master Training, Certified Paralegal, CPC Medical Billing and Coding (Exam Voucher Included), Web Design Professional

The Complete Project Manager with CAPM® and PMP® Prep.

All courses offer the flexibility to study at an individual pace, but with enough structure and support to successfully complete the course. All courses can be accessed 24/7 from anywhere with an internet connection.

Course descriptions are online, and enrollment can be completed online. Questions? Email laura.fraebel@kctcs.edu.