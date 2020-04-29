Scott County announces virtual graduation

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Scott County schools have come to an agreement on this year’s graduation plans.

In a release, it was announced a virtual graduation will be held this year, after a special-called meeting Tuesday.

Here is the full release:

“Principals from Great Crossing High School, Phoenix Horizon Community, and Scott County High School presented a unified and thorough plan to members of the Scott County Board of Education in a special-called meeting on April 28 to discuss graduation. Principals developed the three-prong plan to meet the requirements of government and health officials with consideration to the preferences stated by students at each school.

First, all three schools will employ the service of Herff Jones to develop a professional virtual graduation program. The company has years of experience and produces a high quality product that will include a separate graduation program for all three schools. In a movie format, each program will debut on YouTube Premier and will include photos and names of all graduates in addition to customary pomp and circumstance and graduation speeches. Each video file will be available for download. Students should look for more details soon from their school.

In addition to the virtual ceremony, each school will host a graduate parade through town to allow community members to celebrate their accomplishment, working in collaboration with city and county officials. Look for details for the parades, including maps, in the coming weeks.

On behalf of their students, principals were emphatic in their request to reserve the right to hold a traditional, in-person graduation ceremony if government and health officials deem such a program permissible before the end of July. This timeframe was intentional to allow as many students as possible to participate prior to reporting for military service or college. Principals will begin to plan for a traditional graduation program now so they are ready to launch if permission is granted.

The Scott County Board of Education applauded the efforts of the school leaders to develop a plan that covers all the bases, ensuring a high quality virtual program and community celebration as well as putting plans in place for a face-to-face ceremony if possible. Members expressed their empathy and respect for graduates and families. The board approved the plan unanimously. Look for more details soon as the planning process continues to provide a safe and honorable celebration for the Class of 2020.”