Addiction recovery continues virtually, Voices of Hope expands services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Addiction recovery can be a difficult journey but perhaps even more so during a global pandemic. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a change in how services have been provided recently at Voices of Hope.

“Voices of Hope is a recovery community organization that helps people in recovery stay in recovery,” said Dr. Amanda Fallin-Bennett.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Fallin-Bennett says while there have been challenges, they’ve been able to continue services for those who need them, just with a different approach, “Things are certainly changing in terms of the way we’re delivering during this pandemic.”

Aside from trying to stay sober, many lives have been turned upside down from the pandemic, whether through the loss of a job, financial struggles or a change in support system.

“The National Institute on Drug Abuse says people with substance abuse disorders are more vulnerable at this time,” added Dr. Fallin-Bennett. “Addiction flourishes in isolation and recovery happens in community.”

The good news? Dr. Fallin-Bennett says anyone who is interested in help can receive it, “We have transitioned all of our programming virtually.”

Voices of Hope has also turned virtual for coaching, with meetings now available by video or by phone. The organization also lists housing employment resources, along with Recovery Hangouts, Yoga on Facebook Live and Virtual Trivia Nights.

Dr. Fallin-Bennett says they’re expanding services to include a Virtual Overdose Response Training on Naloxone on May 14 at 5:30 p.m. Those who complete the training will receive a shipment of Naloxone.

No matter where you are on your substance abuse journey, Dr. Fallin-Bennett says, “All meetings are open to people of all pathways of recovery.”

For additional resources or information on how to get involved with Voices of Hope, click HERE.