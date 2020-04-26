Virtual horse farm tours seeing thousands of visitors a day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- When the state first started making changes to slow the spread of COVID-19, horse farms responded quickly, offering virtual tours, but no one knew if they would take off.

They did!

“Life at the farm goes on. I mean those horses need to be cared for. The land needs to be kept up so our farmers stay hard at work every day, but besides of being able to share it and open up is limited right now,” Anne Hardy, Executive Director of Horse Country, Inc, said.

Farmers are not letting COVID-19 stand in their way of making sure your family can still enjoy this beauty.

“We are all blessed in this time to have a lot of technology around us so let’s take an opportunity to leverage that and share what we can about this life at the farm that is still going on so we launched a whole spate of virtual tours and now many of the members who would be giving tours on property are either doing live tours on Facebook or Instagram or they may be prerecording and then sharing them with people online,” Hardy said.

Thousands are watching.

“We have sometimes more than a thousand people that are on these live tours participating in real time and then the impact afterwards as they are posted on Facebook and social media, YouTube, is that we’ve seen tens of thousands of people who are going back and watching and sharing those things later,” Hardy said.

More than twenty horse farms are doing the virtual tours.

“I think it’s fun to see especially the parents and the kids who are together and the kids want to know what do the horses eat, and how much do they weigh, and is that a baby, and why is that fuzzier than the other one, so it’s really just, it’s interesting to see all the different perspectives that come to it,” Hardy said.

The foals are pretty popular.

“The babies are the stars. We are in our foaling season right now so there are lots of babies hitting the ground every day and I think when people see those knob wobbly legs they get all excited,” Hardy said.

An unforgettable experience you can now witness right from home. You can join a tour by visiting www.Visithorsecountry.Com