Kentucky will receive $11.6 million to serve people with disabilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Kentucky will receive nearly $11.7 million in federal funding to help meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities during the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in making the announcement, says the money can be used for home-delivered meals, in-home care services, respite care and other support for families and caregivers.

Two Kentucky organizations will receive direct portions of these federal funds to support their work across the Commonwealth. The Kentucky Center for Accessible Living will receive $724,491 and the Kentucky Disability Resource Center will receive $240,846. The remaining funding will be used by Kentucky for its efforts statewide.

The funding, delivered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living, was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

In addition to these federal funds, Kentucky communities and organizations have so far received nearly $1 billion to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.