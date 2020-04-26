Candidate for state representative charged in DUI accident

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman who is running for a seat in the Kentucky House was arrested Saturday night in a DUI accident, according to the Madison County Detention Center website.

The jail’s website says Monteia Mundy was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence.

She was jailed at the Madison County Detention Center, but later was released.

Mundy is a Republican candidate for the 88th House District seat, which encompasses parts of Madison and Fayette counties.